Invincible Season 3 Adds Cast From Breaking Bad, Marvel and DC

Invincible Season 3 will finally be making its debut with Prime Video next month, and the new season will be adding some heavy hitters from the Breaking Bad, Marvel and DC universes for its new episodes. Invincible Season 2 wrapped up its run last year following a few months of a break in between, and thankfully confirmed that Season 3 was already on the way. Not only that, but it’s also been revealed that Invincible Season 3 is not planning a break in between its episodes this time around. So when this new season gets going, it’s not going to stop until the end.

Ahead of the new season’s premiere, Prime Video has announced more of the new voice cast additions coming to Invincible Season 3. These new names will be joining the returning voice cast from the first two seasons, and include some heavy hitting names from Breaking Bad, Marvel projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, DC’s Blue Beetle and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, animated franchises like Futurama and Adventure Time, and many more. You can get the details for the newly announced voice cast for Invincible Season 3 below.

New Additions to Invincible Season 3 Voice Cast

Joining Invincible for Season 3 includes the likes of Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery. Each of these names is quite huge for the series, and teases how big of a deal this new season is going to be. The first details for these new additions were also revealed by Prime Video and they break down as such:

POWERPLEX (Aaron Paul)

A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Kate Mara)

With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (John DiMaggio)

A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Tzi Ma)

Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Xolo Maridueña)

Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Christian Convery)

Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Simu Liu)

An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

But details about Jonathan Banks and Doug Bradley’s new characters are being kept under wraps for now, so fans will really need to keep an eye out for how the new season develops.

When Does Invincible Season 3 Come Out?

Co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 3 will be officially making its debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 6th. The premiere will feature the first three episodes of the new season, and new episodes will be released each Thursday on a weekly basis after. The full release schedule has been revealed for the new season as well, and it teases that Invincible Season 3 will be running for eight episodes with the season finale making its debut on March 13th.

It’s going to be a season of big changes as Mark dons a new blue and black suit as a much more intense phase of his hero career starts to take shape. With the Viltrumite Empire’s threat lingering overhead, Mark also somehow needs to be wary of everything happening on the Earth as well. And with this new voice cast, fans are going to want to see what comes next for sure.