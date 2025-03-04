Invincible Exec Addresses How Strong Mark Is In Season 3 Compared to Before

Invincible has really been pushing Mark Grayson to its limits with the first three seasons of the animated series so far, and one of the minds behind the Prime Video series has addresses how much stronger Mark has become compared to when the series began. Invincible’s strength has been hotly debated ever since the animated series began. In fact it was almost seeming like a joke in that first season that Mark called himself “invincible” only to then get beaten senseless on a regular basis. But as he fights stronger and stronger opponents, Mark himself has been rising in strength as well.

Invincible Season 3 kicked off with Mark at his strongest yet as after facing off against the Viltrumites at the end of the second season, he had since been preparing for their return together with Cecil. Even after breaking off their connection, Mark has been steadily taking on stronger foes and continuing to show off his new strength. Invincible co-showrunner Simon Racioppa opened up about this change in a recent AMA on Reddit, and addressed Mark’s growing power in the third season.

How Strong Is Invincible in Season 3?

When asked about how strong Mark was in Invincible Season 3 compared to the second season, Invincible co-showrunner Simon Racioppa noted how it’s something the team thinks about all the time. But in Mark’s case, his changing emotional state is what alters his strength the most, “Character strength is something we always think about – but I give a lot of latitude to the character’s emotional state as well. i.e. Mark (or anyone else) is always gonna be stronger when he’s fighting to save someone he loves.”

Elaborating further, Racioppa explained how Mark has been holding himself back even further as he deals with his daily enemies, “Like there’s always an extra 30-40% of a person’s strength that can be unlocked under dramatic and specific circumstances. I think it’s true in real life too. And yeah, Mark definitely has to hold back when dealing with anyone not up to his level of strength or durability if he doesn’t want to kill or permanently injure them.” Which makes a lot of sense after he has gone in a spiral following his supposed killing of Angstrom Levy at the end of the second season (which was revealed to not be the case as Season 3 ends).

Will Mark Get Stronger?

If his changing emotional state makes him stronger, Mark is likely going to be even more powerful as the third season comes to an end. It’s been hard to gauge his strength thus far as he has not been facing many fighters on his level, and as Racioppa points out, has been needing to hold himself back in order to further protect his opponent. It’s the main back and forth that Mark has been struggling with since the series began as any time he could become like the vicious Viltrumites in his bloodline.

As Invincible Season 3 gets ready to release its final two episodes this month, Mark is going to face off against the strongest opponents he’s taken on in the animated series to date. This is going to be the true test for his power this season, and hopefully it’s enough to truly deal with what’s next. And if not, hopefully he can reach down deep enough to push beyond his limits and really make a stand. He’s really going to need it as some of the teases for the season come to fruition.