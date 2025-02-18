Invincible Season 3 Cliffhanger Reveals the Viltrum Empire’s Big Secret

Invincible Season 3 is now halfway through its run of episodes, and the cliffhanger for the midseason has revealed a major secret that the Viltrum Empire has been hiding from everyone. Invincible has been hyping up the real might of the Viltrum Empire ever since it was first revealed that Nolan Grayson was actually sent to Earth with the intent to conquer it. Fans have gotten to see just how strong a few of these warriors are as they have given Nolan and Mark a hard time on a few occasions, and took everything they had just to survive the encounters.

The big fear lingering overhead of everyone against the Viltrum Empire is the fact that there’s a threat of a massive army of super powerful warriors ready to conquer worlds as they wish. But as Nolan explained to Allen in the latest episode of Invincible Season 3 as it comes to an end, the Viltrum Empire isn’t as overpowered as everyone else seems to think. They’ve been hiding a secret that their force has now dwindled to less than 50 pure blooded Viltrumites left alive.

Invincible’s Viltrum Empire Is Smaller Than Expected

Invincible Season 3 Episode 4 rejoins Allen as he’s trying to convince Nolan to escape and ultimately help with the rebellion against the Viltrum Empire. Nolan resigns himself to accept his coming execution, and thus Allen has to spark a jailbreak that sees him and Nolan (together with a returning Battle Beast) facing off against the two Viltrumite executors sent to the prison to eliminate Nolan. But there’s something strange about it as after Allen and Nolan start fighting back and defeat the two warriors, Nolan reveals that there won’t be any reinforcements sent to recapture them after everything had gone down. The Viltrum Empire just doesn’t have the bodies for it.

Nolan reveals to Allen that they have been keeping the secret that there are only 50 pure blooded Viltrumites left alive. This makes a ton of sense given what we have seen about their planet thus far as not only have they culled one another to make it to where only the strongest were left alive, but having children with other species is seen as a crime to their society. Which means that they aren’t fully expanding their empire in other ways either. It’s created a society that wants to continue to expand, but is quickly losing combative power. They can be defeated.

What Does This Mean for Invincible?

This also puts Mark’s current predicament in a whole new kind of light. Now it makes sense that he was ultimately spared and put in charge of conquering Earth in Nolan’s place. He might be half-human, but he’s been recognized as a strong enough fighter that even the Viltrum Empire is willing to concede such an important role to him. It’s because there simply aren’t that many of them left alive. This does open some interesting questions about the future too.

Because while this might spark some hope in that the Viltrum Empire has a limited number to defeat in order to win the war, if each one is as strong as or much stronger than the Viltrumites we’ve seen already, then completing the task is much easier said than done. Mark now needs to be ready for this future threat while also needing to deal with anything that might happen in any given episode. It’s going to get a lot worse for him before there is any chance of it getting better.