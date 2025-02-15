Invincible Season 3 Just Brought Back A Major Fan-Favorite Character (and His Iconic Voice Actor)

Invincible’s third season has once again dragged animation fans into the brutal world of Mark Grayson, with the latest episode being one that wasn’t shy when it comes to gallons of blood and ultra-violence. One of the biggest reasons for this new level of brutality is the return of one of the series’ furriest characters. Battle Beast has returned and if you didn’t know, the hairy alien is voiced by another popular alien from the Federation. With the third season continuing to throw giant emotional and physical curveballs at Mark, Allen the Alien and Nolan Grayson are having some unique problems of their own.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Invincible’s third season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Battle Beast first made his debut in Invincible’s first season, beating Mark to the point where the titular character was struggling to stay alive. Luckily, this time around, the alien feline is on the side of the angels and is voiced by none other than Michael Dorn. Dorn is perhaps best known for his as Worf in the Star Trek franchise and his deep tones work well in the crazed alien brawler.

Battle Beast Returns

When Allen the Alien, voiced here by Seth Rogan, encounters Battle Beast, he doesn’t appeal to his sense of decency or for a better tomorrow. Instead, the Beast is enticed by finding a battle that might take his own life as the Michael Dorn-voiced character is thrilled at the idea of fighting two Viltrumites. While Battle Beast isn’t able to ultimately kill his opponents, the lengths that the alien goes to in the battle might put every other character to shame at this point.

The animated series isn’t the only place that fans can expect to see Battle Beast, as the character is receiving his own mini-series in the comic book world. Invincible fans are already well aware that the comic series ended years ago, but the new comic is one that is taking readers back to the past to show what Battle Beast was up to behind the scenes. Not only is the upcoming comic bringing back Robert Kirkman to the Invincible Universe but artist Ryan Ottley is also making a comeback, making this a major reunion for the Image Comic.

Kirkman had the following to say when it came to returning to the Invincible comic book universe, ““What can I say? I just can’t get enough of the Invincible Universe! Moving from the comic series directly to the animated series, I haven’t really had a break. That said, while adapting the series to animation, I’ve been itching to do something new! Longtime fans will know there’s a massive gap in Battle Beast’s appearances in the series between Invincible issue 19 and issue 55. There’s a lot of story to tell and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Battle Beast co-creator Ryan Ottley on board to tell it with me!”

