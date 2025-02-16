Invincible Creator Expects New Seasons to Release Sooner Than You’d Expect

Invincible Season 3 is now halfway through its run, and the co-creator behind it all has revealed that the wait for future seasons won’t be as long as fans might expect. Invincible Season 3 is now at a much steadier release schedule than seen with the second season. Not only is there not a huge break in between the episodes, but it’s already been confirmed that the eighth and final episode of this new season will be releasing later this March. With Invincible Season 4 already confirmed as well, it seems the team behind the animated series is working to get new seasons out as fast as possible.

Invincible Season 4 was confirmed to be in production ahead of Season 3’s premiere, and it was a sign that the team behind the series was already looking ahead to the next batch of episodes. As teased by Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman when speaking to DiscussingFilm, Invincible is seeking to release a new season every year as the team is now at a steady schedule, “I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”

Invincible’s New Seasons Expected to Release Annually

“I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2,” Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman began. “We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”

Series showrunner, Simon Racioppa, further confirmed that the team behind the scenes is working as hard as they can to keep up its new episode releases too, “Nobody’s sitting on this show. Everybody’s working as hard as they can. We have a huge team of people. But it’s a big book, and it’s a big show. It takes a lot of people, and a lot of time, and effort to try and get it right. We want it out as soon as you guys too. Even sooner.” So fans won’t be waiting too long for new seasons if everything continues to work out with this production schedule.

Is Invincible’s Schedule Going to be a Problem?

Invincible Season 3 has been a huge hit with critics much like the first two seasons, but it’s also starting to spark a debate amongst animation fans for its look thus far. The series has been pointed at as lacking intensely animated sequences that fans had been expected from the original Invincible comics, but this kind of production schedule would explain some of those issues. Because it’s being produced at a nearly annual clip, it likely means the teams animating the show can’t really explore every single sequence as fully as they might like.

Invincible Season 4 has already started work as teased by some of the stars behind the show, so it’s clear that this schedule is moving through these new seasons as steady as fans are hoping for. To avoid all of those complaints fans had during its staggered release for Season 2, this constant moving forward for the team is going to be necessary to keep the show as highly sought after year after year until it ends. For better or worse.

