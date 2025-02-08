Invincible Season 3 Premiere Sneaks In Hilarious One-Punch Man Easter Egg

Invincible Season 3 has officially kicked off its run for Season 3, and the first few episodes of the new season has snuck in a hilarious shout out to One-Punch Man’s Saitama. Invincible has quite a lot of superheroes in its universe as while much of the series is focused on Mark Grayson and his struggles, it’s been revealed on multiple occasions that there are plenty of superheroes in the world with their own unique abilities. But as fans have noticed from some of these heroes in the background, however, some of these heroes are a little less unique than you would think.

Invincible Season 3 debuted its first three episodes with Prime Video this past week, and they begin a much more intense new phase of Mark’s hero career. The first major conflict even takes him by surprise as Doc Seismic goes from a joke that was defeated pretty much immediately to then joining forces with giant monsters under the Earth to capture all of the Earth’s heroes. This kicks off a much larger fight with these other heroes such as one that looks a lot like Saitama, and defeats his enemies in two punches instead of one. Check it out as spotted by @daily1punch on X.

Two Punch Man has had his first fight in Invincible pic.twitter.com/s9kEOuSILp — One Peak Man (@daily1punch) February 8, 2025

Who Is Two Punch Man?

Invincible Season 3’s premiere episode kicks off a new era for Mark, and it’s revealed that Doc Seismic has been steadily manipulating the Earth under the radar from his prison cell. His plan is revealed to then be uniting with all of the monsters under the Earth to capture all of the Earth’s heroes, and kill them deep below the surface. Soon enough Invincible and Atom Eve arrive to help, and following some chaos, each of the Earth’s heroes is freed and is then able to start fighting back against the army of monsters.

This bald hero with a yellow cape and red costume (which has an invert of Saitama’s own costume in One-Punch Man) is seen flying and takes out a magma monster with two punches. Hilariously, this background hero had previously been coined by series creator Robert Kirkman as “Two Punch Man” years ago as a fun tip of the hat. But it’s nothing more than just a fun Easter Egg for fans who might have quickly spotted the background hero in motion.

What’s Next for One-Punch Man?

If you wanted to catch up with Invincible, Season 3 of the animated series will be releasing a new episode with Prime Video each Thursday until later this March with the eighth and final episode of the season (according to the release schedule revealed ahead of the new season’s premiere). But as for One-Punch Man, it’s now gearing up for the release of its own Season 3 later this year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for its new season as of the time of this publication.

One-Punch Man will be celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary with the premiere of its third season later this year. The team behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season.

What did you think of this One-Punch Man shout out in Invincible‘s Season 3 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!