Invincible Shares Special Behind-the-Scenes Video of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest

Invincible Season 3 came to an end with the debut of a powerful new Viltrumite foe, Conquest, and the animated series is celebrating with a special behind the scenes look at how star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has brought him to life. Invincible really shook things up for the final episode of the third season as when Mark had thought the worst was over after facing off against his variants, another Viltrumite had come to Earth with the intent of checking in on Mark’s progress. But he’s more interested in killing Mark in the hopes of having a huge fight that he can enjoy.

Conquest is the most twisted foe that has been seen in Invincible’s animated series thus far, and bringing him to life is Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who knows a thing or two about twisted villains from Image Comics adaptations). Morgan was clearly the right choice for this villain, and now fans have gotten to see a cool look at his process with a special behind-the-scenes look at the episode itself. As Invincible shared on X, the clip showcases Morgan bringing Conquest’s coolest speech to screen. Check it out below.

Hot diggity dog, it’s Jeffrey in the booth. pic.twitter.com/AY0BCnAtMx — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 14, 2025

Who Is Conquest in Invincible Season 3?

Making his debut in the penultimate episode of the third season, Conquest is Invincible‘s strongest foe to date. He’s the one that’s been teased as the lingering threat by Anissa as someone who’s much worse than she was. Mark realized this pretty much immediately as Conquest states how he’s not really there to conquer the Earth, but instead make sure that Mark is wiped out by any means necessary. He’s more interested in the result fight against Mark than he is about why he’s supposed to be there in the first place. In fact, he’s seemingly even scary to the rest of the Viltrum Empire.

As Conquest himself explains to Mark (in a dramatic change from the original comics), he’s actually very lonely because of this. He seeks so much in battle because he’s often isolated and alone when it comes to his job. His name isn’t even real, it’s meant to just be a sign of what he’s supposed to do. So the only joy he finds in his life is killing powerful enemies, and thus Morgan is able to bring that extra bit of sinister characterization to life as the finale ends the fight between the two.

What’s Next for Conquest?

Invincible Season 3 ended with Conquest being soundly defeated by Mark and Eve, and Mark had seemingly confirmed the Viltrumite’s death after their fight. But as seen in the episode’s final moments, this is clearly not the last we’ll be seeing of such a prominent foe. Cecil had kept him alive despite the danger because he wants to mine the Viltrumite for more information on the Empire, so it just remains to be seen how this is going to work in the next season.

Invincible Season 4 was confirmed to be in the works shortly before the third season even premiered, and has been in the early works already. It’s yet to be revealed when this next wave of episodes will hit, but series creator Robert Kirkman has been expressing a desire to potentially get new seasons to release on a potentially yearly basis. So if everything works out behind the scenes, we could be seeing the animated series return with a new season early next year (or some time later in 2026).

What did you think of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest in Invincible’s Season 3 finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!