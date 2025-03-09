Invincible Creator Shares Season 4 Update Ahead of Season 3 Finale

Invincible Season 3 is fast approaching its grand finale, and the creator behind it all has shared a new update on how Season 4 is coming along as fans get ready for Season 3’s big finale. Invincible Season 3 has been a game changing one for Mark Grayson as he has been recovering from everything that happened to him in the second season. But as the season continued, it was quickly revealed that this would be the most monumental season of the series to date as Mark’s life only gets worse from here on out. So it’s time to look ahead to what’s next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 4 was confirmed to be in the works ahead of Season 3’s premiere, and some of the stars behind it have even teased that work has already started on the new season. Speaking with The Direct ahead of Season 3’s finale, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman offered a new update on Season 4, noting that right now the focus for the team is getting Season 4 wrapped up and making sure the series is coming out as regularly as possible.

Prime Video

First, Kirkman addressed Invincible potentially getting new specials along the lines of the Atom Eve one released in between Seasons 2 and 3, but noted how they are “distractions” from the main series, “There’s a lot of opportunity to do a lot of specials. There’s a lot of characters that could really shine if they get that platform to have an episode focused on them, which we’re really excited about. We’d love to do that. We’re trying to do that. I don’t know. We’ll see, but right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we’re trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that.”

Explaining that the Invincible team’s current focus is wrapping up Seasons 3 and 4 instead, “So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we’ll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don’t know, we’ll see.” But this falls in line with what Kirkman has said in the past about potentially keeping an annual schedule for new seasons of the animated series.

Prime Video

When Is Invincible Season 4 Coming Out?

Kirkman previously teased that the Invincible team is hoping to get these new seasons out at a regular, almost annual pace “I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2,” Kirkman explained about their future release plans. “We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”

That likely means that while Invincible Season 4 might not hit in Spring 2026, there’s a good chance we’ll see the next batch of episodes next year regardless. Given how fans responded to the huge gap in between episodes during Invincible Season 2, it’s likely that there’s more pressure on it than ever to be sure to keep those episodes coming as soon as they’re ready.

HT – The Direct