Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Release Date Announced With Trailer, Poster

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be returning for Season 5 later this Fall, and a release date for the new episodes has been announced with a new trailer and poster. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ended Season 4’s run last year with the announcement that Season 5 was already in the works for a release some time this year. After previously confirming it would be hitting some time during the Fall, and then later narrowing it down to October, a concrete release date has finally been revealed.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc will be premiering in Japan on October 3rd. The opening theme for the new season is titled “Shonen” as performed by GRe4N BOYZ, and the new ending theme is titled “Hydrate” as performed by sajou no hana. You can hear samples of both the new theme songs in the newest trailer for the season in the video above. To celebrate the release date, a new poster for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 has been shared as well and you can find it below.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc will be premiering in Japan on October 3rd, and will be exclusively streaming its episodes with HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. As for what to expect from the coming Goddess of Fertility arc tackled in this new season, HIDIVE teases Season 5 of the anime as such, “Goddess Festival—A fruit festival that brings the labyrinth city of Orario to life. Goddesses symbolizing fertility are enshrined on the altar, and among them is the Goddess of Beauty. Bell Cranel, who has survived and returned to his daily life from the dead depths of the dungeon, is here and ready to enjoy the bustle of the Goddess Festival until he receives a letter from a girl at a small bar in a corner of Orario.”

Hideki Tachibana returns from the previous season to direct for J.C. Staff, with Fujino Omoi and Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto designing the characters, and Keiji Inai composing the music. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well with new additions including Ikumi Hasegawa as Heith Velvet and Gen Sato as Van. If you wanted to catch up with the anime so far, you can now find the franchise’s previous four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE.