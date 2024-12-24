Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Hit With Major Delay

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has reached the climax of Season 5, but the anime has been hit with a major delay heading into its final few episodes. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? made its highly anticipated return to screens with Season 5 earlier this Fall, and fans have seen Bell Cranel torn between the Hestia and Freya Familias throughout its duration thus far. But as the season gets ready for an end and a huge conflict has begun, fans will unfortunately be waiting much longer than expected to see its final episodes.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc was originally scheduled to return with Episode 12 this Friday, December 27th. But the official social media account for the series has instead announced that there has been a delay to the episode. It’s going to be delayed for an indefinite time due to production issues. Episode 12’s new premiere date will be revealed at a later time, and instead there will be a special recap episode airing later this week in Japan instead. So it’s going to be a bit of wait to see what’s next.

What’s Going on in Danmachi Season 5?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc has been one of the more intense for Bell yet. Although the last season really put him through it as Bell and Ryu had to survive the deadliest depths of the dungeon all on their own, this season has been an emotional and physical wreck. With Freya not being able to successfully romance Bell and get him to love her in the same way she has him, the goddess really took over Orario and put everyone under a huge spell to erase their memories of Bell’s time with the Hestia Family.

Not only did the people in town not believe that Bell was a part of the Hestia Familia, he was starting to doubt himself as well. Each day with the Freya Familia wore him down physically through their intense combat training, and each night Freya herself was digging her hooks into his mind even more. But that started changing with the last wave of episodes heading into the climax of the season. Now Bell and a bunch of other Familias are teaming together to take on the Freya Familia in a new War Game.

How to Catch Up With Danmachi Season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc kicked off its run of episodes earlier this Fall, and was previously scheduled to air for 15 episodes before it wraps up. The fifth season is now in its climax as Bell and the others are now in the midst of a new War Game, and the odds are incredibly stacked against them as they are now taking on one of the strongest Familias in Orario overall. But now is the perfect time to catch up with it all as well as this delay means there’s more time before the final wave of episodes.

If you wanted to check out the latest season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as well as every season that has hit thus far (along with its OVA specials and Arrow of the Orion feature film), you can now find the entire anime’s catalog now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE.