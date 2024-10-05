Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Ushers in Season 5 Return With New Opening

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has returned for Season 5 of the anime this Fall, and is getting things started with a slick new opening theme. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc is one of the big returning franchises airing new episodes as part of jam packed Fall 2024 anime schedule, and with it has thrown Bell Cranel and the rest of the Hestia Family into a big new arc. Although they have barely survived everything they went through in the dungeon last season, it is already time for the next big conflict.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc makes good on the promise from its title and starts involving Freya as the one driving the main conflict after teasing her interest in Bell with previous seasons, and it's all coming to a head in the new episodes. She's not the only new person involved, however, as Bell's personal life is also getting complicated with a mysterious invite from Syr. But as fans have come to know from this anime, this is only the start of Bell's wild new problems from this point on. Check out the opening theme titled, "Shounen" as performed by GRe4N BOYZ below:

What to Know for DanMachi Season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc picks up right after the events of that intense fourth season, and is currently listed to run for a single cour of 15 episodes for its season. Which means it will last through the Fall 2024 anime schedule (which is packed with tons of new and returning anime shows fans have been excited to see), and wrap up before the Winter 2025 anime schedule really kicks in next year. This new season will be fully involving the Freya Familia, and Bell's going to get caught up in the middle of everything that happens.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc features Hideki Tachibana returning from the previous season to direct for J.C. Staff, with Fujino Omoi and Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto designing the characters, and Keiji Inai composing the music. There's also a returning voice cast from the previous seasons as well with new additions including Ikumi Hasegawa as Heith Velvet and Gen Sato as Van. It's likely going to be an action packed season if the new opening is anything to go by as well.

What's Next for DanMachi Season 5 This Fall?

If you wanted to check out the newest episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as Season 5 premieres this Fall, you can find them streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. You can also catch up with all the previous seasons of the TV anime thus far, OVA specials released in between seasons, and the Arrow of the Orion feature film there as well while you wait for new episodes. This series is likely going to go under the radar this Fall, however.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is one of the bigger Isekai releases, but as with many of the franchises that are so late into their run, the attention paid for this new season is going to have to compete with all of the new shows hitting as well. Thre are also higher profile Isekai returns like with Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3. But like the seasons in the past, there's going to be a ton to enjoy for those fans who check it out.