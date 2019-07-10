Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Releases Recap Special, Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is one of the many huge anime making a return this year after a long time away, and fans can’t wait to see the debut of its second season as part of the Summer 2019 anime season. It’s been a few years since the first season of the original series, and thankfully DanMachi realizes this could be an issue for even the most dedicated of fans.

To help you prepare for the newest season of the series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? released a special “Episode 0,” for Season 2 that recaps the events of the first season. You can actually find it now streaming through Crunchyroll.

Not only that, the series shared a brand new trailer highlighting the major arc of the second season which pits Bell and the Hestia Familia against the Apollo Familia in an all out War Game. You can check it out in the video above!

Premiering July 12th in Japan, Sentai Filmworks has licensed DanMachi‘s second season for an English language release and will be streaming the series through Crunchyroll. Hideki Tachibana will be taking over for Yoshiki Yamakawa as director for the second season produced by J.C. Staff. Many of the first season’s staff will be returning with Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto as character designer, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Keiji Inai returning as composer.

The voice cast from the first season returns and new additions for the second season include Akeno Watanabe as Aisha Belka, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne Lauros, Ayumi Mano as Cassandra Illion, KENN as Hyakinthos Clio, Ryota Ohsaka as Apollo, and Haruka Chisuga as Sanjōno Haruhime.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.