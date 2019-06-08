Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Shares Release Date, New Poster

2019 has already seen many major fan-favorite anime return for a new season, and the big comebacks are nowhere near done as the Summer season will feature some heavy hitters fans have been asking for. Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth, also known by its nickname DanMachi, released to huge success in 2015 and the long awaited second season will be making its debut this July.

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth II announced that it will be officially premiering in Japan on July 12th, and the series also dropped a new teaser poster to celebrate. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “DanMachi” S2 TV anime will have its broadcast debut July 12th (J.C.STAFF) https://t.co/19v9oLd2L0 pic.twitter.com/TuBRAkK4ky — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 7, 2019

Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release, and lucky fans attending Anime Expo 2019 this year will be able to see the first episode of the new season before anyone else! Hideki Tachibana will be taking over for Yoshiki Yamakawa as director for the second season produced by J.C. Staff.

Many of the first season’s staff will be returning as well with Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto as character designer, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Keiji Inai returning as composer. Yuka Iguchi will be returning to perform the second season’s opening theme, titled “HELLO to DREAM.”

The voice cast from the first season is expected to return as well and new additions for the second season include Akeno Watanabe as Aisha Belka, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne Lauros, Ayumi Mano as Cassandra Illion, KENN as Hyakinthos Clio, Ryota Ohsaka as Apollo, and Haruka Chisuga as Sanjōno Haruhime.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.