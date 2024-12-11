Power Rangers Isekai Anime Drops an Exciting New Trailer & Poster: Watch

The isekai sub-genre of anime – which involves someone figuring out life after being transported to another world – has always had its audience. Still, it’s noticeably grown in popularity in the past few years. The success of series like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and more has pushed isekai into more mainstream avenues and brought more fans to appreciate it. In addition, the goodwill that those series earned with the fanbase likely gave Isekai more wiggle room to embrace the tone and creativity it’s known for, with its unique premises and lengthy titles. While isekai has seen its shining moment, there’s also been an uptick in anime that pulls from the popular tokusatsu genre in properties like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

These two formerly niche corners of the anime medium are now coming together for a forthcoming series, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, which Torajiro Nakayoshi created. As the title would suggest, the story follows a character named Tōgo Asagaki from modern-day Earth who can utilize the powers and abilities of Kizuna Red, essentially the red Power Ranger. One day, he gets teleported to another world where magic, knights, and royalty all exist, and everyone is as confused by his science as he is by their magic. If you’re a fan of anime and the Power Rangers franchise, this series is for you. A new trailer and key visual have been released in anticipation of the series premiere.

Torajiro Nakayoshi/SQUARE ENIX/Satelight

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Trailer and Visual

The trailer for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World shows clips of the main character, Tōgo, going on adventures with a sorcerer, elves, and, yes, a Megazord, and goes on to introduce members of the supporting cast. According to Natalie, the series’ cast will include:



Haruka Shiraishi as Rania

Shin Furukawa as Azir Anuma Kukja

Ryoko Shiraishi as Shaukha Shemhazar

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Abu Dhabi

Kenichi Suzumura as Vidan

It was already announced that Tōgo Asagaki will be played by Tomoya Ito. The trailer also included new music that will serve as the intro and outro for the series, respectively. The opening theme will be “Cuz I” by Makishima Teru, and the ending theme will be “Explosive Heart” by Uchida Aya. The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World will premiere on January 12th, 2025, and the manga, which has been running since 2020, just had its eighth volume published by Square Enix.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World can be read in English on Square Enix’s Manga UP! service, which describes the series as follows:

“Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead, he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer who helps those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red, and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!”

H/T: Natalie Comic