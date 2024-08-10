It’s Power Rangers Meets Isekai In New Red Ranger Anime Series

It’s Power Rangers colliding with another world in the new Isekai anime coming in 2025, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World! Fans of Super Sentai and other Tokusatsu heroes might have noticed how many of these heroes have gotten a full anime debut in the last few years especially as more creators play around with the ideas. Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and more have seen new takes, and Super Sentai squads even took over the anime world with releases like Go! Go! Loser Ranger! releasing earlier this year. Now the popular Isekai subgenre is getting its own spin on these heroes too.

First created by Koyoshi Nakayoshi for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2020, The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World imagines a world in which a Red Ranger loses to the big bad at the end of the series and is instead sent to a new fantasy world with all of his hero powers, weapons, and mecha intact. You can check out the first look at this new Red Ranger Isekai anime series with its first trailer in the video above and first poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Red Ranger Isekai?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is currently scheduled to release some time next January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. Keiichiro Kawaguchi will be directing the new anime series for Satelight with Atsuhiro Tomioka handling the series composition, Shuji Maruyama designing the characters and serving as chief animation director together with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito, and with Koichiro Kameyama composing the music. The first additions to the voice cast include the likes of Tomoya Ito as Tоogo Asagaki (who transforms into the hero, Kizuna Red), Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom, Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost, and Tomohiro Ono as Rosie Mist.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is licensed for an English language release by Square Enix’s Manga UP! service and they tease the series as such, “Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!”