HIDIVE to Stream New Fantasy Anime With Title So Long It Had to Be Cut Short (EXCLUSIVE)

Japanese media is often notorious for its extremely long titles. Sometimes, names for certain projects make more sense in Japanese than in English, meaning some titles get lost in translation, especially when transcribed directly. Long light novel titles have also become more associated with isekai or fantasy stories, essentially detailing the entire premise of the series within the title. Who can forget a novel series with a title that detailed? However, HIDIVE’s next big fantasy anime adaptation of a popular light novel series may take the cake for the longest title ever, covering a story with an astonishing 39-word-long title.

HIDIVE, one of the premier anime streaming services, has announced that an anime adaptation for My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge (considerably shorter than the original novel’s name) will be joining its upcoming fall 2025 simulcast line-up. As is, the title is so long that the official English title for the anime needed to be abbreviated into My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha. The original, literal English translation of the Japanese Light Novel title was actually even longer. HIDIVE shared a key image of the anime alongside a new trailer. Anime studio J.C. Staff will animate My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha, which is scheduled to air in October of this year.

What Is My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha About?

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha is a fantasy series starring a young adventurer named Light, who possesses the seemingly useless power of Unlimated Gacha. With his one magical ability, Light is capable of creating an infinite number of cards to summon allies and items. However, he was expelled from his tribe by the “Master” and nearly died, finding himself in the deepest part of the Abyss. Fortunately, Light soon realizes that the magic in the deepest part of the Abyss imbues wit with powerful magical energy, allowing him to summon level 9999 cards. After spending three years in the Abyss, Light returns to the surface as a Lvl. 9999 Overload with an army of Lvl. 9999 warriors.

The anime is an adaptation of the light novel series by Shisui Meikyo with character concepts by tef. The series’ original title was staggeringly long, seemingly a tradition in the fantasy light novel world to help stories stand out: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World. The first novel was published by Hobby Japan in 2021 and has since grown to 12 volumes.

J-Novel Club publishes an English translation of the light novel series for North American markets. There’s also a manga adaptation of the series, drawn by Takafumi Ōmae and published by Kodansha. The manga is published on Magazine Pocket under the KC Deluxe imprint, whereas Seven Seas Entertainment handles its North American distribution.

Image Courtesy of HIDIVE

The anime’s official plot synopsis reads: “God created nine races in the ancient times. Humans were the weakest, most ridiculed race among them. Light, a human boy, was fortunate enough to be invited to join a party of all nine races called the “Assembly of the Races.” He was happy being a member for a while, but that was a short dream. His

hopes were only to be betrayed by his fellow members at the largest, most heinous dungeon ‘Abyss.’ After surviving by himself at the bottom of Abyss, Light learns the true meaning of his gift ‘Unlimited Gacha.’ Light will rise from the worst despair to build his own empire of the strongest players. Watch this incredible story of revenge unfold using the one and only gift ‘Unlimited Gacha!’”

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha will air on Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS), and HIDIVE has a deal with MBS, where the streaming service has exclusive rights to stream part of MBS’s programming in markets outside of Asia. Several popular anime series are streaming on HIDIVE for its summer 2025 season, including Call of the Night, Bad Girl, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentoushou, and Rock is a Lady’s Modesty. HIDIVE also offers English dubs of several of its most popular recent anime franchises.