HIDIVE Confirms Co-Production on Anticipated Supernatural Shonen Action Anime

HIDIVE has confirmed it’s serving as co-production for the hotly anticipated Petals of Reincarnation anime adaptation. The anime adaptation of Mikihisa Konishi’s work was announced in August 2024, celebrating the manga’s tenth anniversary. The Petals of Reincarnation manga began publishing in Meg Garden’s Monthly Comic Blade in May 2014, releasing 21 volumes after 11 years in publication. The manga switched over to Comic Blade in 2014 and then Mag Comi in 2015. The manga volumes currently have over 3 million copies in circulation. HIDIVE is an anime and Japanese media streaming service acquired and owned by AMC Networks. The service contains one of the largest selections of anime in the industry, including programs distributed by Sentai Filmworks.

The anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko is one of HIDIVE’s biggest hits, premiering with record-breaking numbers for the streaming service. HIDIVE also has a deal with Japan’s Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS), where the streaming service has exclusive rights to stream part of MBS’ programming in markets outside of Asia. The Petals of Reincarnation adaptation has no anime studio attached or announced. Meg Garden, the publisher of the manga, has not announced an official release window for the anime either. Key images, including a poster, were shared alongside the official announcement of the anime.

Petals of Reincarnation

Image Courtesy of Mag Garden/HIDIVE

John Ledford, the president of HIDIVE, has shared a message about the new co-production with Petals of Reincarnation in the official press release.

We’re thrilled to announce the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Petals of Reincarnation as HIDIVE’s newest co-production. Petals of Reincarnation has been beloved by readers for more than a decade, and HIDIVE, together with the entire Production Committee, looks forward to bringing the manga series to life as a supernatural action anime!

Petals of Reincarnation is a supernatural-action series starring high schooler Touya Senji, a boy who views himself as talentless. His world is turned upside down when he meets Haito La Buffet, who uses something known as the Stem of Reincarnation to draw on power and abilities from her past lives. However, to access the Stem of Reincarnation, she needs to effectively kill herself by slitting her own throat. It turns out Haito is a Returner, and Touya soon realizes there are other people like Haito in the world. With 3 million copies sold before the anime has even debuted, the series has strong potential among fans of the supernatural shonen action genre, so keep an eye out for more updates from HIDIVE.