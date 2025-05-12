Japan Crowns Anime’s Best Healer, and the Results Are Not What You Expect

In a new survey in Japan, the best anime and manga healers were revealed by fans, and the results were surprising. This character archetype is one of the most popular and common, not just in anime but in storytelling, and some of the most beloved characters belong to this type. As such, there are some characters that one would expect to show up on this ranking and others that you wouldn’t, which makes the results more surprising given how much it subverses expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of World Red Cross Day (May 8), AnimeAnime.jp held a poll where they asked fans about the best healers in anime. Tallying responses from fans who early responded, the results have been compiled and published on the website as well as on X (formerly Twitter). Akiko Yosano from Bungo Stray Dogs was crowned as anime’s best healer, and given how her power works, it makes sense. A truly unexpected character to take the top spot, the list features many other surprising entries.

Akiko Emerges as the Number One Anime Healer

The Armed Detective Agency’s primary physician and one of its strongest combatants as well, Akiko Yosano (based on a real-life writer), has the very rare ability called Thou Shalt Not Die. As the name implies, it can heal any injuries or illness of anyone and herself, as long as the damage is fatal. In essence, her ability only works when the person is half-dead. She has managed to heal all types of injuries, such as severed limbs, and while the ability is portrayed to be painful for the patient, it has never failed once. In fact, she is targeted first because of her incredible ability which can turn the tide of battle instantly.

Other notable characters who appeared on the list include Shoko Ieri from Jujutsu Kaisen, who ranked second, Josuke Higashikata from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures: Diamond Is Unbreakable, who came in at third, Wendy Marvell from Fairy Tail, Recovery Girl from My Hero Academia, Himawari Uzumaki from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and Shinobu Kochō from Demon Slayer. There are some popular healers who deserve to make the list, like Sakura Haruno from Naruto, Orihime Inoue from Bleach, Trafalgar Law from One Piece, and more.

While Akiko is a great choice for first place, despite her incredible ability plus her expert medical knowledge, some entries do not make sense. Himawari is yet to be established as a healer despite the immense healing powers she received from Kurama. The list, overall, is still good as it features some very popular choices like Josuke and Shinobu, and also balances it out with niche picks that deserve a spot like Zenos from A genius healer who was banished as useless despite being able to heal in an instant, now lives happily as a dark healer.

Source: AnimeAnime.jp





