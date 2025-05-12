Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Movie Confirmed To Include Original Content by Creator

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s upcoming movie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – Theatrical Compilation, is almost here, and fans have been treated to the very exciting news that promises to bring back one of the anime’s most beloved aspects that was unfortunately not present in the second season. There were already a few reasons to see the movie in theatres despite the existence of the anime format that was released nearly two years ago, and this is yet another reason that encourages fans to see another side of the former trio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Jujutsu Kaisen just confirmed that the upcoming Hidden Inventory compilation movie, which is scheduled for May 30th in Japan and July 16th in North America, will receive new original content written and storyboarded by Gege Akutami, the writer and illustrator of the series. The Juju Strolls, or Juju Sanpo, will be making their return in the new movie, although the content of the content is still unknown.

The New Movie’s Juju Strolls Return Will Show a Never-Seen-Before Side of the Trio

As revealed, the new content will revolve around Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, and Shoko Ieri. The visual sees them sitting in a movie theatre, and that is all that is known. There exists a Juju Sanpo focusing on the three, where they are instructed to come up with a name for the eighth day of the week, but the still hints that this is not it, but something completely new and not in the manga. Furthermore, this Juju Sanpo has a chibi version of Toji Fushiguro taking a bath, where it is usually Ryomen Sukuna who does so before the mini-anime begins in Season 1.

The Juju Strolls were one of the best aspects of the first season, featuring bonus animations at the end of the episode that adapted Gege’s storyboards of random scenes. It allowed fans to see a different side of the characters that had them bonding, doing random quests, and creating funny moments. From Gojo, Yuji, and Nobara embarrassing Megumi, Hikaru no Go and Neon Genesis Evangelion parody, to Todo meeting his idol, these small bits of the episode were very fun and provided humour in an otherwise serious and fast-paced anime.

Juju Strolls’ Comeback Is Met With Overwhelming Excitement

Unfortunately, the Juju Strolls were not in season 2, and while it did make sense given the content was extremely heavy and dark, fans still missed them. They are finally making a comeback in this upcoming movie, giving fans another reason to see the movies on the big screen. With Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 on the way, fans can only hope more of the Juju Strolls will be incorporated in the series, as there is plenty more that has not been adapted, and hopefully, Gege even creates new ones for the anime just like he is doing now.