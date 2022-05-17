Japan Official Pitches Controversial Plan to Address Anime Industry's Wage Issue

✖

The anime industry has given fans some of the biggest stories within the realm of pop culture for decades, but the same industry has seen a number of controversies throughout its existence when it comes to the treatment of the creators that help forge these series and movies. With one manga artist, Ken Akamatsu deciding to put down his pen as a manga/anime creator and jump into the world of politics, the politician is seeking to institute a new controversial plan that he hopes will help creators in the industry who feel they aren't making as much money as they should.

Akamatsu has worked on anime franchises such as Love Hina, A.I. Love You, and a number of other properties, diving into the realm of politics via Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and running for office during this year's House of Councilors election in the country. In a recent blurb, the manga artist turned politician had this to say when it came to an idea as to how anime industry works can be better-taken care of:

"These days, Japanese anime works and movies are big hits! However, I also hear that the results have not been returned to the production for various reasons. This will cause the culture to decline! How about giving preferential treatment to the tax of the hit work and using the refund in the industry? It is not possible for the government to provide support from the beginning. We will support the work after it becomes successful."

Last year, Akamatsu joined voice actor Atsuko Enomoto to discuss problems that the industry is currently facing, with the actor having this to say about the current state of the industry that needs to repaired:

"The fees for animation work are too low. We can raise prices, but the reality is that there is dumping going on. Most companies cannot raise prices. Only those who have been performing for a long time and are confident can afford it. We have been asking for an improvement in the working environment, but we know that there is no money for production, so we have been saying for a long time that there might not be any improvement, and we have been wondering what to do."

