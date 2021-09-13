Japan Is Lauching Ramen-Flavored Sodas

Japan has garnered a reputation for doing wild stunts much like the United States. When it comes to food, stateside chains like McDonald’s make hamburger candles, and Japan is ready to one-up the game. After all, Cup Noodle is raising the stakes, and it is doing so with some… strange sodas.

The announcement came from Nisshin itself as the brand pointed consumers to its online store. It is there fans can order a special treat in honor of Nisshin’s 50th anniversary, and the gift is a collection of ramen-flavored soda.

And yes, you did hear me right. Cup Noodle soda is now a thing, and you better nab the limited-edition drinks before they dry up.

According to Nisshin, only the bravest of consumers should try these drinks. As you can see in the photo above, the sodas are colored, so you can get an idea of which soda does what. Aside from the traditional chicken Cup Noodle drink, a seafood noodle favor is available alongside a curry and chili tomato soda.

“To commemorate the 50th anniversary of our launch, Nisshin wants to provide our customers with a new way to enjoy Cup Noodles, so we have four flavors of Cup Noodles Soda. The taste of these cups has been reproduced with some carbonation. Nine types of actual Cup Noodles are also being included in this set including cheese curd, miso, spicy noodles, and more,” the product’s description reads.

You can nab these drinks now through Nisshin or even Amazon Japan if you can fork up for shipping. At this point, there is no word if this anniversary bundle will make it stateside. But given North America’s love of ramen, an import seems all but inevitable.What do you think about this odd flavor collection? Which ramen flavor would you be filling to drink up…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.