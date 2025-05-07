Cartoon Network’s Biggest Crossover Is Finally Coming To The Cable Channel

Jellystone as a series was always based in crossovers, specifically, the animated show brought together scores of Hanna Barbera characters including the likes of Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Top Cat, Magilla Gorilla, and countless others. In a recent season three episode, Jellystone creator C.H. Greenblatt decided to take things up a notch. “Crisis on Infinite Mirths” not only once again saw the Hanna Barbera characters assemble but the special installment brought together the likes of Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls, The Kids Next Door, and many more. While the crossover has been available to stream on MAX, it is finally making its way to Cartoon Network proper this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crisis on Infinite Mirths premiered on MAX on March 6th earlier this spring, seeing dimensions collide in one of Cartoon Network’s biggest gatherings to date. While the special installment has been streaming for months, it has yet to make its way to cable until later this month that is. The Cartoon Network crossover will arrive on the cable network on May 25th at 10:30AM, making for a perfect Sunday morning experience. While Jellystone has yet to confirm if a fourth season is in the works, Crisis on Infinite Mirths proves just how big the series can go when it wants to.

Crisis on Infinite Mirths’ Creator Speaks

Warner Bros. Animation

Earlier this year, we had the chance to speak with Jellystone showrunner C.H. Greenblatt not just about the latest crossover but the world of the Hanna Barbera characters. Greenblatt wasted little time in breaking down the origins of Crisis on Infinite Mirths stating, “So when we were kind of brainstorming what the story would be, we knew that we had to figure out a way to put an emotional story around it. And at the same time, we only knew we had, like, 21 minutes to tell the story, so we had to kind of focus it down. I think it really came down to us thinking, “Who’s popular that we loved that we would like to see more of?” It definitely helped that [The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy creator] Maxwell Atoms was working on the show. He could really help us make the Billy and Mandy segments authentic.”

Greenblatt then explained the role of Powerpuff Girls’ villain Mojo Jojo and how the green primate became the ‘heart’ of the crossover, “I think coming down to Mojo Jojo, it was really once we keyed into that love story, I think we all were like, “That is so much fun. That is the heart of the episode.” But it really came out of this idea we kept thinking of “What if Jellystone is kind of this garbage place where people are sending the worst characters from all of their universes to Jellystone?” and that made us laugh really hard. We thought that’d be really funny that we focus on the characters that I wouldn’t say are maligned, because people do love those characters, but focus on the characters that aren’t necessarily the heroes of each of those shows.”

Want to stay in the loop on all things Jellystone? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Cartoon Network and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Toon Hive