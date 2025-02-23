Jellystone Finally Streaming New Episodes Soon (& Could Include Cartoon Network Crossover)

Jellystone! is finally going to be bringing some brand new episodes to Max soon, and one of them just might be the highly anticipate crossover with Cartoon Network’s classic series. Jellystone! has been a marvel under Warner Bros. Animation as Chowder creator C.H. Greenblatt and team behind the series have reimagined a whole new take on Hanna-Barbera’s many shows and characters. Bringing even the most obscure characters into this massive crossover of a universe, Jellystone! knows a thing or two about bringing separate universes together for a special event unlike anything fans might have seen from these animated franchises in the past before.

Jellystone! currently has two and a half seasons available for streaming with Max, and Max’s new scheduled revealed for March 2025 has confirmed that Season 3B of Jellystone! will be available for streaming with the service beginning on March 6th. This is a pretty big deal as now fans are nearing the end of the animated series’ run overall, but even bigger deal as this batch could potentially include the big crossover special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths” when it releases.

What Is Crisis on Infinite Mirths?

“Crisis on Infinite Mirths” is a special new crossover event within Jellystone! that not only brings the Hanna-Barbera characters already seen in the series, but also brings back many characters (and their voice talent) from Cartoon Network’s classic shows for this special event too. It’s yet to be revealed exactly what fans can expect to see in action with this new special, but the creators behind it all teased many of the franchises making an appearance during the crossover with 60 characters teased overall. The line up of shows teased to be making an appearance during the crossover include:

The Powerpuff Girls

Dexter’s Laboratory

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Evil Con Carne

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Regular Show

Camp Lazlo

Adventure Time

Chowder

Time Squad

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

Cow and Chicken

Johnny Bravo

Samurai Jack

Codename: Kids Next Door

Ben 10

Whatever Happened to Robot Jones?

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

My Gym Partner is a Monkey

It’s yet to be revealed how many of these characters will actually get speaking roles, nor has it been revealed in what capacity we’ll be seeing all of these returns, but the wait to see the special itself could be ending as soon as this next batch of Jellystone! episodes hits the Max streaming service in March.

Will The Cartoon Network Crossover Be Streaming?

The only major hiccup in whether or not “Crisis on Infinite Mirths” will be streaming with this next batch of episodes is how it’s going to be categorized for its launch with Max. While the episode is technically part of Jellystone‘s final batch of episodes, it’s also been teased as a special event in and of itself. This could be a special episode meant to release on its own at a completely different time, and could be a full Cartoon Network celebration.

The only hang up in that matter is the Cartoon Network brand itself which has been going through some changes in the last year. The branding still exists, but the studio and website have since been shuttered and folded into Warner Bros. Animation. In fact on Max, there are still very few Cartoon Network animated shows left streaming on the service. So it just remains to be seen whether this is treated like the big deal it is or not. But if we’re lucky, we’ll get to see it with this next batch of episodes.