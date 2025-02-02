Cartoon Network Fans Voted for Its Best Show (& You Won’t Believe The Winner)

Cartoon Network is home to some of the most memorable animated series of all time, and fans on Reddit recently got together to vote for their Top 20 shows of a certain time with a surprise winner taking the top spot. Cartoon Network is gearing up for a new era in 2025, and the network itself has been going through a number of changes in the last few years. There have been some major shows that have come to their respective ends, and there are plenty of new shows that are getting ready for their premieres too. So it’s a great time to celebrate Cartoon Network overall.

Fans on Cartoon Network’s Reddit page have been spending some time tallying votes amongst themselves, and have reached their Top 20 shows. This is for the channel’s history overall so it includes many shows from different eras, but most of these picks that got this far are from the late 1990s and early 2000s. While there are some shows that got started in the 2010s here, it’s clear that the winners are more geared to that 2000s era that fans can currently celebrate with the nostalgic Checkered Past block.

Top 20 Cartoon Network Shows As Voted By Fans

The top 20 Cartoon Network shows as voted by fans on Reddit break down as such:

Courage the Cowardly Dog Ed, Edd n Eddy The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Samurai Jack The Powerpuff Girls Teen Titans Codename: Kids Next Door Dexter’s Laboratory Adventure Time Regular Show The Amazing World of Gumball Johnny Bravo Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends Ben 10 Chowder Scooby-Doo The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack Total Drama Island Justice League Over the Garden Wall

Courage the Cowardly Dog is quite the surprise winner as while it has been held in high regards by nostalgic Cartoon Network fans, it never really did seem like one of the big standouts among its Cartoon Cartoons peers such as the older franchises The Powerpuff Girls or Dexter’s Laboratory. It does make sense in the current day, however, as Courage the Cowardly Dog is currently leading Checkered Past even with all of the schedule changes that have come to the block highlighting the older 2000s shows. It appears to have had much more staying power with Cartoon Network fans that expected.

What Is Cartoon Network’s Next Best Show?

Some of the choices on this list don’t really fit as well as the others as it’s not limited to just Cartoon Network Studios originals. Shows like Justice League, Total Drama Island, or Teen Titans were indeed big for the network, but don’t leave as big of a mark as some of the original projects on the list. But if you’re looking for the best shows to watch when you’re a kid in the 2000s, this list definitely covers a great decade long stint at the least. But that also further proves how good of an experience Cartoon Network has been for a very long time.

As for what’s in the next era for Cartoon Network, it’s a little harder to determine. With Cartoon Network Studios merging into Warner Bros. Animation, and the Cartoon Network website now redirecting to the show’s hub on the Max streaming service, the future of its original projects are now in question. But with so great of a library behind it, there’s all sorts of potential for an even bigger project to come in the next year and beyond. If it’s anything like these 20 shows, it’ll be another hit for sure.