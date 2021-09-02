JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Comes to Life in High-Fashion Photoshoot

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and it is enjoying the clout. After living in the shadows for some years, the underrated hit flew into the public eye several years ago, and its popularity has only rocketed since. Now, it seems some of the most popular characters in JoJo are being honored, and it comes at the hands of high fashion.

The update comes from Reddit user JoJosapiens as they posted photos from a recent project done overseas. If you did not know, a Japanese stylist did a look book entirely inspired by JoJo. Harada Tadashi paired some high-brow clothes with their signature hair and makeup to create the shoots. And as you can see below, they are pretty fantastic.

From Josuke to Mista and Rohan, a slew of major characters can be found in this book. Tadashi brings avant-garde to life in the best way with their outfits, and it would make Hirohiko Araki beam with pride. After all, the creator of JoJo is a fashion connoisseur himself, so this would surely get his seal of approval.

As you can imagine, fans of JoJo are also loving the project, and it looks like Tadashi really put time into each design. From a character's braids to their heels or lapel stitches, the whole thing combines to bring JoJo to life, and it outdoes the anime's actual live-action movie in several ways.

Clearly, the high-fashion tribute is perfect for JoJo, and fans hope to see more of this. After all, an actual JoJo fashion line is long overdue. Plenty of luxury brands could lean on the anime for inspiration if they gave it a shot. So if you thought Coach's deal with Naruto was luxe, well - just wait until JoJo meets the minds at Balenciaga.

What do you think of this high-fashion take on JoJo? Which other Joestar leads need to join this project?