JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theory Sparks First Look at Our Next JoJo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to begin its next arc in February of this year, with creator Hirohiko Araki set to introduce fans to the "JoJo Lands". While details about this upcoming storyline remain few and far between at this point, recent New Year's Art was released by the mangaka, giving fans what they believe to be a first look at the next Joestar. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to depict the character that might be the star of the JoJo Lands next month.

The major detail that Araki has revealed so far is that the upcoming anime star will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, but not the Joseph that appeared in Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable. In the final chapters of the previous storyline, JoJolion, an alternate version of Joseph revealed himself in the sleepy town of Morioh, lending a major assist to one of the supporting characters that had appeared in Part Eight. With both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion taking place in a different reality than what Stand fans came to know in the first arcs, readers are waiting to see the major differences that will take place in the JoJo Lands.

JoJo Lands Adventure

One Reddit Artist and fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure took the opportunity to draw the character from Hirohiko Araki who may or may not be the next Joestar to lead the series, as fans will have to wait until at least February to see who will be the star of the series moving forward:

In December of last year, Netflix and David Production brought the sixth part of the series, Stone Ocean, to a close, with Jolyne's story coming to an end in an eye-popping way as reality itself was altered thanks to the life-or-death battle against Pucci. At present, the animation studio that has been responsible for animating the Joestars has yet to reveal if the series will continue with the long-awaited adaptation of Steel Ball Run, though considering the popularity of the franchise, it might only be a matter of time until we see Johnny Joestar hit the small screen.

Do you think Araki's New Year's Art gave us our first look at JoJo Lands' Joestar? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.