JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Hypes New Movie with Rohan Art

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a wonderful roster of characters to its name, but few are more beloved than Kishibe Rohan. After making his debut years ago, the manga artist has become a cult favorite with fans. Rohan was popular enough to warrant his own spin-off series, and he even has a live-action show to his name. Now, Kishibe Rohan is gearing up for his own movie, and the creator of JoJo is celebrating with some new art.

The update comes courtesy of Issey Takahashi of all people as the Japanese actor plays Rohan on screen. The actor has been busy as of late promoting JoJo's new film, Rohan Goes to the Louvre. The live-action film will debut in Japan shortly, so of course, JoJo's creator Hirohiko Araki wanted to celebrate the occasion.

New illustration of Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki given to Issey Takahashi for the Rohan au Louvre film pic.twitter.com/tLhNhS5S2S — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) May 18, 2023

As you can see above, Takahashi was photographed today holding a new sketch of Rohan, and the piece looks gorgeous. We can see the artist in a sleek black outfit with his arms stretched out. Complete with messy hair, Rohan looks effortlessly cool here, and we can see Takahashi is channeling the JoJo character.

If you are not familiar with this upcoming movie, Rohan Goes to the Louvre was announced back in January and plans to launch in Japan on May 26th. The movie will is canon to Rohan's live-action television drama, so fans can consider this film as its ninth episode. Having filmed France, the feature wrapped over a month ago, and now JoJo is getting ready to welcome Rohan's newest project to the world.

And of course, we cannot forget about Rohan's place in the latest JoJo series. Earlier this year, Araki launched his ninth part of JoJo titled The JOJOLands, and it is set in Hawaii. With two Joestars at the lead, the manga kicked off with a heist involving Rohan, so the character is busy on all fronts right now. And honestly? All of us fans of JoJo are loving it.

Sadly, there is no official way to read up on The JOJOLands in English as Viz Media has yet to tackle the new installment. However, you can definitely check out Rohan's live-action drama right now. Netflix licensed Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan for its subscribers, so we recommend you brush up on your lore there ASAP.

