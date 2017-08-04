JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Cover For Its Latest Spin-Off

✖

While the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the story of the Joestars for decades, the spin-off stories take the opportunity to further explore several supporting characters that have assisted, or hindered, the missions of the Stand users. One such example is Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, which shows the villain Hol Horse teaming up with the hero Josuke Higashikata for the first time, with the series recently releasing the first cover for the initial volume of the spin-off.

If you haven't been following along with this new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure side story, the spin-off focuses on the villain Hol Horse, who first was introduced during the story of Stardust Crusaders, finds himself making a trip to the sleepy town of Morioh following the death of Dio Brando. With this new story taking place shortly after the death of Yoshikage Kira, the pistol-wielding villain crosses paths with Josuke Higashikata, the star of Diamond Is Unbreakable, as the two run into some unexpected challenges that involve another villain from the third part of the franchise in Pet Shop.

Shueisha released the new cover for the first volume of Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, which is created by mangaka Kouhei Kadono, who was responsible for another spin-off in Purple Haze Feedback, and artist Tasuku Karasuma, who anime fans might know best for their work on the series No Guns Life:

While there has been no confirmation that this series will receive its own anime adaptation as of yet, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't been scared of adapting their manga tales, with Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan perhaps being the most successful example. The story of the fictional mangaka living in the world of the Joestars became so popular in fact that not only was it given a number of anime episodes, but it also received its own live-action adaptation. Needless to say, the world of Diamond Is Unbreakable certainly has some good luck when it comes to expanding upon its story, to say nothing of JoJolion which takes us back to a very different iteration of Morioh.

Do you think we'll eventually see an anime adaptation for Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

