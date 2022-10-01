New Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Event Will Arrive This Fall

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean currently has twenty-four episodes on the streaming service, Netflix, with the latest episodes' ending seeing Jolyne and her remaining allies planning to take the fight directly to Pucci outside Green Dolphin Street Prison's walls. While the Blu-Ray set slated to arrive in Japan next year has confirmed that a third episode batch will be included to bring Jolyne Cujoh's story to an end, Netflix has yet to confirm a release date on its platform, with an upcoming special event perhaps preparing to spill the beans.

When last we left the Stone Ocean, Jolyne and Ermes mourned the loss of their friend, Foo Fighters, who had been killed while fighting against the villainous Pucci who was attempting to "attain heaven" as a way to honor his deceased friend, the anime villain known as Dio Brando. With the prison priest seemingly successful in taking a major step forward in his plot, should the third batch of episodes stick closely to the manga, expect some of the wildest Stand battles that have been animated to date within the anime adaptation. With the Blu-Ray set slated for March in Japan of next year, it's possible the show might return later this year on Netflix.

The upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean event will take place in Japan on October 7th, celebrating the second batch of episodes by assembling the talent behind this latest anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's work and hinting that new information would be revealed later this month:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 – Stone Ocean

"Episodes 13 ~ 24 distribution & broadcast commemorative SPECIAL PROGRAM!"



- WATCH HERE: Oct 7th, 9:00 PM JST https://t.co/1Hvc27IOSN (Ai Fairouz, Mutsumi Tamura, Mariya Ise)



"We are also planning to announce new information!" pic.twitter.com/atw9r8qDzS — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) September 30, 2022

With the Stone Ocean's ending nigh for its anime, fans have already begun thinking to the future, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has two major storylines that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Steelball Run is the storyline that directly follows Jolyne's tale, taking place in an alternate reality where the focus will be on Stand battles during a cross-country horse race that grants the victor their heart's desire. Meanwhile, the arc following this race is JoJolion, which follows an amnesiac who awakens in a familiar town that is different from the one we came to know in the franchise.

What information do you think will be revealed during this new Stone Ocean event?