JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Drops New Trailer For Stone Ocean Finale

The Stone Ocean will return to Netflix for its final episodes this December, bringing to a close the long journey of Jolyne Cujoh as she fights for her life in a maximum security prison, but must now leave her imprisonment behind to stop Pucci from reaching heaven. With her father, Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, currently fighting for his life thanks to having his memories and Stand stolen by the nefarious Whitesnake, a new trailer has dropped that hints at the wild conclusion for this essential story from mangaka Hirohiko Araki.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Stone Ocean has one of the most controversial endings of any anime story, laying the groundwork for the original universe of the Joestars to be left behind to instead focus on new strange tales taking place in another reality. Following Jolyne's story, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, two new arcs that feature Joestars from a different universe. With the former focusing on a bizarre cross-country horse race and the latter returning fans to a very different take on Diamond Is Unbreakable's Morioh, neither of these storylines have been confirmed for anime adaptations, though considering the franchise's popularity, it may be a surefire bet that these will eventually hit the small screen.

The Stone Ocean Ends

Netflix Anime took the opportunity to share the new trailer for the final episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, hinting at the story that is to come which brings Jolyne's story to a close and also introduces some surprising new characters that might make our heroes have quite the difficult journey ahead:

Surprisingly, this new trailer spoils a major inclusion into the Stone Ocean finale, as Pucci will call upon assistance from the "Sons of Dio", aka various offspring of the nefarious vampire that all have dangerous Stands of their own. That's right Joestar fans, Giorno Giovanna wasn't the only Stand user who had Dio Brando for a father and Jolyne is going to back taking on quite a few new opponents thanks to the legacy of Dio Brando.

What do you think of this new trailer for the grand finale of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.