JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hits Adventure Time With Insane Fan Animation

Adventure Time recently returned with another episode of Distant Lands on HBO Max, exploring the reunion between Finn and Jake, the heroes of the original series, and one fan has merged the Cartoon Network franchise with that of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Specifically merging the land of "Oooo" with the sleepy town of Morioh that became famous in the world of the Joestars during the fourth part of the series in Diamond Is Unbreakable, which introduced JoJo fans to Josuke, Yoshikage Kira, and plenty of Stand Users to add to the strange franchise.

While Morioh was a big focus of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the sleepy town is set to return in an unexpected way, presented in the alternate universe established by Part Nine of the series, JoJolion. Having recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, JoJolion tells the story of Josuke and a unique problem for Morioh as some strange structures have arrived that are apparently merging anything buried within the soil of the city. Needless to say, it's a strange premise for a strange series but works to introduce some of the craziest characters of the franchise to date.

(Photo: Cartoon Network & David Production)

The fusion video that brings together JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Adventure Time was created by artist "Hadi", who brilliantly combines the characters of the Cartoon Network series with the fifth OST of the anime series that has grown in popularity over the years.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were blown away earlier this year when it was revealed that Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, would be getting an anime adaptation, following the daughter of the Stardust Crusader, Jotaro Kujo. While a release date has yet to be revealed as to when fans can expect to see this new season drop, fans are crossing their fingers that it might land this year.

Having released on May 20th on HBO Max, the streaming service has released an official description of the latest episode of Distant Lands:

"In Together Again, after a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events leads Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face to face with a monstrous evil, Finn and Jake must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes!"

What do you think of this insane crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands and Joestars.