JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure And Hazbin Hotel Crossover Thanks To Voice Actor’s Halloween Surprise

Hazbin Hotel is back as the popular Amazon animated series has recently released the first two episodes of its second season. With Charlie and her friends finding newfound popularity both in the Hellaverse and our world, even anime legends are getting in on the act of hyping the underworld. Ai Fairouz has become a well-known name within the anime world thanks to her roles in series like Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball Daima, Kaiju No. 8, and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. However, perhaps the role that Fairouz is best known for is Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and even she couldn’t resist the allure of the Hazbin Hotel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to her official Instagram Account, Fairouz put on an eye-popping outfit that had her looking like the spitting image of Hazbin Hotel’s resident radio demon, Alastor. It should come as no surprise that Ai gravitated toward the radio demon as the “frenemy” to Charlie and company has become one of the most popular characters to be introduced as part of the Hellaverse. The second season is planning to reveal more about Alastor’s background and in doing so, expands on the surreal series. You can check out Ai’s tribute to the Hellaverse below.

Hazbin Hotel: Revealing Alastor’s Backstory

amazon

In the first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel’s second season, we learned more about Sir Pentious’ life before it came to an end, and he found himself in the underworld. In the build-up to the popular animated series’ return, creator Vivienne Medrano had hinted that the serpent demon wasn’t the only one whose background would be explored. The radio demon’s life before hell is about to be revealed in the second season, and Vivenne Medrano is excited to spill the beans.

In an interview last year, here’s what the Hazbin Hotel creator had to say, “It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that’s very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I’m very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I’ve just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jolyne Cujoh might not be reappearing in the next season of the popular anime, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t prepared to re-enter the world of the Joestars. Next year, The Steel Ball Run is set to arrive on Netflix, focusing on a brand new world that sees Stand users taking part in a horse race across America to make their dreams come true. Featuring new takes on classic Joestars, Ai Fairouz hasn’t been revealed to be a part of the cast, but wilder things have happened in the anime world from creator Hirohiko Araki. With Steel Ball Run routinely thought of as one of the best entries of the franchise, anime fans should prepare to saddle up in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!