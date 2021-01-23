JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Unites The Villains

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has focused on the adventures of the Joestars and the villains that they have come across while exploring the world of Stands, and one fan has created some amazing art that highlights the nefarious likes of Dio Brando, Kars, Yoshikage Kira, Diavolo, and antagonists that have yet to be introduced in the anime. Though the sixth season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, rest assured that the villain of Stone Ocean will create a number of waves when they eventually land in the path of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of a certain Stardust Crusader!

The series started with the battle taking place between Jonathan Joestar and the vampire Dio Brando, who made a return in the saga known as Stardust Crusaders to threaten the next generation of Joestars. Though the original seasons focused on vampires rather than Stands, eventually uniting the two in the third season, but then diving into the likes of Yoshikage Kira and Diavolo in their respective seasons of Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind! Needless to say, the villains of Hirohiko Araki's franchise have proved themselves to be some of the best in the history of anime as a whole and we can't wait to see the arrival of Stone Ocean's big threat to the latest generation of the Joestars!

Reddit Artist Generic15 shared this impressive collection of villains from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, even hinting at the future of the anime with the villains from the seasons that have already taken place in the manga but have yet to arrive proper in the anime produced by studio David Production:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villains are as evil as evil can get, with Yoshikage Kira for example preying upon the sleepy town of Morioh to add the hands of his victims to his collection, while touting the idea that all he desired was a "quiet life". Though the villains haven't all gathered in one spot in the history of the popular anime franchise to date, the legacy of their respective evils has definitely left an impact on the world of Joestars and fans that have been following the series throughout the years.

Who is your favorite villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Do you think we'll get the Stone Ocean's anime this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!