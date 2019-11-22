JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Gritty Diavolo Sketch

It’s tough for villains out there in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to compete with the reigning champion that is Dio Brando. The first villain of the franchise, who returned to threaten the Joestar bloodline in Stardust Crusaders, met his end at the hands of Jotaro Kujo, opening up a path for new villains to take center stage. Such is the case with the diabolical Diavolo, the main antagonist of the franchise’s fifth season, Golden Wind, an antagonist who used the power of his King Crimson to rule the Passione mob with an iron fist. Now, one of the animators of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has shared a gritty new sketch of the pink haired villain!

Kohei Ashiya, one of the animators of the strange anime franchise, shared this fantastic new sketch that shows off both Diavolo and his time swapping Stand, King Crimson, leaping into battle following their defeat during the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind:

Diavolo’s Stand, King Crimson, was a tricky one as its power to alter time was difficult to explain. Being able to not just freeze time, but alter it in a way that was beneficial to its master, King Crimson became one of the most terrifying Stands in the franchise’s history. Though its power wasn’t ultimately enough to defeat the power boosted Giorno Giovanna with his Golden Wind Requiem when the season of Golden Wind took a bow.

Giorno became the new head of the Passione mob after he delivered a fate worse than death to Diavolo. Unfortunately for the pink haired villain, Requiem had the scary ability to trap its victims in a state of “un-death”, with Diavolo repeating numerous deaths time and time again.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.