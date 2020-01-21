JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Welcomes the Hulk in New Crossover

If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know who Bruce Banner is. The meek scientist may not look like much at first, but that is likely because you’ve yet to anger him. When the genius taps into his rage, Bruce turns into the Incredible Hulk. The alter ego reigns as one of Marvel’s biggest characters, and a brand-new sketch shows how well the duo would fit into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure if given the chance.

Over on Reddit, fans got buzzing when an artist posted their impressive Marvel x JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure crossover. The piece was done by LeaCourtney who has done several other mash-ups, but this one suits the MCU the best.

As you can see above, the artwork shows off both Bruce and the Hulk. In the front, the scientist himself is standing in an appropriately dramatic pose. The hero can be seen tilting his glasses upwards, and he’s dressed in a simple purple shirt with khakis.

Of course, the Hulk is the real showstopper here. The massive Stand is coming from Bruce’s soul, and the Hulk shows how strong the scientist really is. The character is understandably huge, and this makeover gives the Hulk some interesting highlights. Clearly, the beast is ready to fight, and there’s a good chance Dio would even think twice before ruffling this hulking Stand.

Which Avengers needs a JoJo makeover next…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.