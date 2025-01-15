JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Creator Enters The Beer Game With Bizarre Crossover

Anime franchises have created some wild crossovers when it comes to merchandising in the history of the medium. Mobile Suit: Gundam has created its own lingerie line, Mob Psycho 100 has unleashed its own line of fragrances, and Pokemon is receiving its own coffee line. Getting in on the bizarre merchandising, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s creator is lending his talents to a beer line that once again highlight how Hirohiko Araki has become one of the best artists in the anime game. Ironically enough, the beer in question has some major anime ties outside of the Joestars when diving into the history of Sapporo.

For those who don’t know, Sapporo beer has a long history in Japan, first being founded all the way back in 1876. For nearly one hundred and fifty years, the brewing comapny has been creating alcoholic beverages out of the East for drinkers all over the world. When it comes to Sapporo’s previous anime crossovers, there has been some major franchises that have teamed up with the beer producer. Of course, Sapporo would frequently make appearances in Neon Genesis Evangelion since it was Misato Katsuragi’s drink of choice after her work hours. Before stepping into the Joestar-arena, Sapporo teamed up with anime franchises including Golden Kamuy and Attack on Titan, proving its all-in on the anime game.

JoJo’s Beer Adventure

Currently, JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki is working hard on the latest manga storyline, The JOJOLands, but this fact isn’t stopping him from working on this new wild collaboration. Teaming up with Sapporo, Araki has created new unique art that will be printed on cans of “Premium Yebisu” beginning next month on February 12th. You can check out the first images from the partnership below.

Here’s how Sapporo describes the official collaboration on its website, “Sapporo Beer Limited will release a limited number of “Yebisu Beer Cans with Original Design by Hirohiko Araki” nationwide on Wednesday , February 12th .Based on the theme, “Because we have fun, we can change the world,” Yebisu Beer will develop communications that will generate positive feelings among people through beer. This product is a collaboration with Hirohiko Araki, a manga artist who has been active for over 40 years and continues to fascinate readers not only in Japan but all over the world. The packaging features an illustration by Hirohiko Araki, who updated the beautiful women posters that have been used for Yebisu Beer since the Meiji period to a modern design.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Future

As mentioned earlier, Hirohiko Araki is currently working on the story of Jodio and Dragona Joestar in Hawaii. For those hoping to see this arc animated, you might be waiting for quite some time. Should David Productions’ continue to follow its source material, the next phase of the television series will be Steel Ball Run with JoJolion coming up after the cross country horserace. At present, no word has been revealed as to when we might expect JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime to make a comeback though there have been recent rumblings that the story of Johnny Joestar might be coming to the small screen.

Want to stay adrift on the many bizarre anime collaborations that continue to hit the scene? Follow laong with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.