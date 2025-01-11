JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure x Sailor Moon Crossover Imagines Dio As a Sailor Scout

Dio Brando isn’t just considered to be the greatest villain in the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but one of anime’s greatest villains period. The Stand-wielding vampire was so powerful that even following his demise at the hands of Jotaro Kujo in Stardust Crusaders, his legacy continued to cause problems for the Joestars. In a new hilarious crossover, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to imagine what the villain might look like had he taken a different path. What if Dio had not focused his anger on the Joestar bloodline but instead, had used his wild abilities to become a powerful member of Sailor Moon’s Sailor Scouts?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has changed greatly since Dio Brando and Jonathan Joestar first arrived in the storyline known as “Phantom Blood.” When Jolyne Cujoh’s story ended in Stone Ocean, the anime universe was changed forever and a wild new storyline helped to kick off creator Hirohiko Araki new environment. The Steel Ball Run is more than likely the next anime arrival for the beloved franchise, following a horse race taking place in the late 1800s. The North American cross country adventure is one that sees Stand battles taking place on the backs of horses, so should David Production return to the small screen series, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

Sailor Dio

A character like Dio Brando might fit right in with the villains that routinely would threaten Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, but thinking of the vampire as a hero seems unimaginable. Luckily, one cosplayer was able to perfectly blend Dio’s menacing aesthetic with that of the Sailor Scouts by giving the antagonist a Sailor suit of their own. Needless to say, this crossover might not be official but it’s definitely worth your time.

The Brando Line Lives On

Of course, outside of Dio’s influence on the Stone Ocean villain Pucci, Brando’s legacy lived on in an unexpected way. Golden Wind saw Brando’s son, Giorno Giovanna, taking the reins of the anime and looking to take a very different path than his estranged father. While Giorno didn’t have vampiric super powers to rely on, his Stand, Golden Wind, was more than enough for him to overtake the Passione mafia and ultimately defeat the series villain Diavolo.

As mentioned earlier, the Steel Ball Run takes place in an alternate reality from the one we knew in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s earlier storylines. Thanks to this, Dio Brando won’t be making an appearance, though a character with some major similarities will. Diego Brando plays a major role in the story of Johnny Joestar and will most likely appear should the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation land in the future.

Want to stay in the loop on any and all anime crossovers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Joestars and the Sailor Scouts and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.