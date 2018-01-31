‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Reveals Street Fashion Line

If you have ever wanted to dress like a Joestar — and who hasn’t? — then you need to grab your wallet. Over in Japan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has announced a new fashion collection, and the artsy line does not come cheap.

This year, the fashion brand glamb will team up with the Joestar clan for one high-end collaboration. A line of clothes inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders will be going on sale this spring. Right now, the entire collection is eyeing a late April 2018 release, but pre-orders for the collection might run up before then.

The clothing line, which can be found here, focuses on an array of JoJo characters. Of course, protagonists like Jotaro are highlighted in full force as well as Dio. The collection also features their all-powerful stands and other characters like Death Thirteen.

You can check out each piece of the collection in the galley below (via ANN). A handful of item names can be seen below along with a price, but be warned; This collection does not come cheap as most items run over a $100 USD!

Star Platinum v The World Jacket – $200

Silver Chariot Scarf – $100

Jotaro White Tee – $70

DIO Black Tee – $70

Iggy v Pet Shop Dress Shirt – $180

Kakyoin Doll Tee – $70

Cream Tee – $70

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

Would you buy into this fashion line?