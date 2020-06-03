JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Caesar Back To Life

✖

The first two seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure featured a look into the early days of the Joestar bloodline that didn't revolve around Stands, but rather, revolved around Joseph and Jonathan Joestar fighting against vampires using the power of the "Ripple" and one cosplay has brought back to life one of the masters of the technique, Caesar. The second season of the anime, Battle Tendency, followed a young Joseph Joestar as he battled against a number of vampires dubbed "The Pillarmen" who were so evil and powerful that they gave Dio Brando a run for his money!

As fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure know, Joseph Joestar remained a heavy fixture in the series for the two seasons following his initial appearance in Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable! Caesar Zeppeli is the descendant of the man who taught Jonathan Joestar how to use the ripple and is definitely a part of the family business, as he joins Joseph in his quest to defeat the Pillarmen. Unfortunately for Caesar, his skills and strength aren't enough to ultimately save his life as his one on one fight with the Pillarman, Wamu, result in his death. Though Zeppeli died, his sacrifice was enough to motivate Joseph to defeat the Pillarmen and their leader, Cars.

Instagram Cosplayer Ookamisun shared this amazingly accurate portrayal of Caesar Zeppeli, bubbles and all, being brought back to life following his death at the hands of Wamu during the second season of the popular anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

Though Caesar Zeppeli probably won't be making a return to the franchise considering his death took place decades ago during the current run of the story, the Zeppeli family name lives on in the upcoming story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steelball Run. Though the seventh storyline of Hirohiko Araki takes place in an alternate reality, it is often considered by many fans to be one of the best stories of the franchise!

What do you think of this amazing Battle Tendency Cosplay?

