JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Ascends To The Sky With Angelic Bucciarati

Bruno Bucciarati might have been one of the smartest and strongest Stand wielders in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, but it wasn't enough for him to save his own life against the villainous machinations of Diavolo and one cosplay has perfectly shown us Bruno's ascent to the heavens! Sacrificing himself in order to give Giorno and the rest of his friends the opportunity to achieve their goal of taking over the Passione mob, there was perhaps no sadder death in the fifth season than Bruno's when all was said and done.

Bucciarati first hit the scene as an antagonist to Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, eventually discovering that the two Stand wielders were seeking the same goals. With his Stand of the Zipperman, Bruno could teleport from location to location and even separate opponents from their body parts should he want to do so! Before parting ways with this mortal coil, Bucciarati gave Giorno an inspirational speech that helped the son of Dio to defeat Diavolo using the power of his new Stand in Golden Wind Requiem. With his new Stand having the ability to freeze opponents in a never ending "state of death", Diavolo was eternally trapped in a series of deaths befalling him time and time again.

Instagram Cosplayer Masala_Tree shared this angelic interpretation of Bruno Bucciarati that earned a much deserved rest after losing his life in the battle against Diavolo as both he and his gang attempted to take over the Passione mob and lead it down a more altruistic path:

The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was most certainly a worthy addition to the long running franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, and we're crossing our fingers that this won't be the last time that we see the Joestar line appear in an anime. Though a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, the franchise is more popular than ever and we're hoping that a confirmation will be given from David Production sooner rather than later!

What do you think of this angelic cosplay for Bucciarati's final moments? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestar bloodline!

