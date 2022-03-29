JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans’ minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne’s strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.

Like many other characters that have been supporters of the Joestars throughout the generations, Foo Fighters started out as a villain, looking to protect the discs of memories and Stands created by Whitesnake, the Stand of the main villain of the sixth part of the franchise, Pucci. Eventually seeing the light, F.F. would then become an air-headed ally to Jolyne and Ermes, using her strange abilities to unleash bullet-like attacks thanks to her constitution mostly being made of plankton from a nearby swamp. While Foo Fighters currently resides within the dead body of a prisoner, the Stand has proved to be a lively ally to Jolyne in her quest to clear her name and save the life of her father, Jotaro.

Instagram Cosplayer Saamin Cos shared this brand new take on one of Jolyne’s strongest allies in the adventure of the Stone Ocean, who is set to have some big battles of her own in the future episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that are set to land on Netflix later this year:

While Stone Ocean will be getting new episodes this year, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is also set to get some new stories within the medium of manga, revisiting classic characters such as Josuke, Iggy, Lisa Lisa, and Kishibe Rohan to name a few. While the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, has yet to announce a release date, the series is set to continue with creator Hirohiko Araki once again returning to the franchise to tell a new story within the universe of the Joestars.

