JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Unveils Release Window For Part 2

The Stone Ocean rolled into the homes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure last December, with twelve episodes hitting the streaming service of Netflix as David Production returned once again to depict the adventures of the latest in the line of the Joestars, Jolyne Cujoh. With the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki’s having a panel at this year’s Anime Japan, the series didn’t just give fans a new trailer for the upcoming episodes, it also revealed when fans can expect episodes thirteen through twenty-four to arrive.

The story of the Stone Ocean follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to navigate her way through a maximum-security prison in Florida, the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. Like a number of Joestars before her, Jolyne finds herself given a Stand in the form of Stone Free, a being that has the ability to deliver machine-gun-like punches, transform itself into a series of strings, and also grant Jolyne the same ability. Taking on new allies in the forms of Emporio, Ermes Costello, Foo Fighters, and Weather Report, Jolyne is now tasked with saving her father while also attempting to decipher the plan of the deceased villain Dio Brando, which is being enacted by the prison’s pastor, Pucci, and his Stand of Whitesnake.

The Official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Twitter Account shared the unfortunate news that fans will have to wait until this fall to see the next batch of episodes on Netflix, with Anime Japan releasing a new poster that assembles the heroes of the sixth part of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1507645316127879168

In the conclusion of the first batch of episodes for Stone Ocean, Jolyne found herself dealing with quite an attack by Whitesnake, only to be saved by the wild abilities of Weather Report, which caused a barrage of poisonous frogs to rain from the sky. With the new trailer released for the upcoming episodes, we have been given first looks at some of the new Enemy Stands that will be hurled Jolyne’s way, along with a better idea of the battles that are set to take place within the walls of the prison itself.

What do you think of the release schedule for the next batch of episodes for Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.