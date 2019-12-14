JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates Sexy Stone Ocean Steelball Run Crossover

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a ton of new stories to tell in its anime, with the conclusion of Golden Wind making the way for the next chapter in the franchise in the upcoming OVA special that is Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. While the soon to be released special feature will focus on the mangaka supporting character from the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, the upcoming “seasons” will continue to follow the Joestar bloodline in brand new ways. Now, a pair of cosplayers have decided to cross the worlds of Stone Ocean and Steelball Run in a beach scene that unites seasons six and seven!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Chiari_Jolynekj shared this amazing beach scene that shows off Jolyne Cujoh of Stone Ocean and Gyro Zeppeli of Steelball Run together in their swimsuits, making for a crossover that any JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan would die to see:

While Stone Ocean directly follows the Joestar bloodline with Jotaro Kujo’s daughter taking center stage in a Florida maximum security prison, Steelball Run is a different beast all together. Taking place in an alternate reality that features Stand users racing across the country to fulfill their hearts’ desires, the “seventh season” of the franchise is often touted as one of the series’ best. As we wait for Stone Ocean to be announced as an anime, the wait for Steelball Run may be long but will definitely be worth the wait.

