JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer Digs Deep for This Dark Stand

The adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his newly acquired mob, Passione, may have come to an end with the conclusion of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, but it’s clear that some of the weirder elements of the series managed to stick with fans of the long running franchise. Listen, we’re dealing with a season that involved one of our supporting characters being trapped in the body of a turtle, though perhaps nothing was stranger than the Stand, Silver Chariot Requiem. Now, one fan has managed to perfectly bring the “Dark Stand” to life!

Reddit User TheLoneliestCactus shared their amazing cosplay that brings the twisted version of Stardust Crusaders character, Polnareff, to life as it was affected by the extraterrestrial arrow that gave it a sinister new appearance along with strange new abilities:

Silver Chariot Requiem, for those who can recall, spawned the strange ability to swap the minds of anyone within its vicinity. This caused quite the big amount of confusion as Giorno, Trish, Bucciarati, Narancia, and Mista all found themselves attempting to figure out what was what in completely different forms. The one advantage that they had was that Diavolo, and his split personality, were afflicted by the Stardust Crusader stand to boot as well.

Though Silver Chariot Requiem was eventually brought down, Polnareff was unfortunately trapped in the body of a turtle that assisted Giorno and company in travelling across Italy. With the remainder of his days being spent in the body of the amphibian, he at least survived the ordeal and managed to be one of the only characters alongside Giorno and Mista as they overtook the Passione mob following Diavolo’s defeat.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.