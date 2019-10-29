Viral JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer Brings Trish to School

When it comes to fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, they will do just about anything to represent the series. The fandom is a loyal one to the core, and it is largely to thank for turning the cult hit into a mainstream success. From cosplay to recommendations, fans will do whatever they need to share their favorite character, and that is what one fan did this week.

After all, there are some places you expect to see JoJo cosplayers and some you do not. School falls in that latter category, but that did not stop one cosplayer from impressing netizens and classmates with their look.

Taking to Reddit, the user milkycosplay updated anime fans on their recent viral take on Trish Una. The girl, who posted a brief look at her JoJo cosplay, says she was inspired by all the positive feedback. The encouragement prompted her to wear her cosplayer to school as promised, and JoJo fans are congratulating her for a job well done.

As you can see above, the toned-down look sees the cosplayer wearing a pink wig styled like Trisha. With her eyebrows colored over, the look completes itself with a black top and colorful choker necklace. To keep things dress code appropriate, milkycosplayer is wearing a fuzzy white sweater which matches her pink backpack very well.

According to the student, they got permission from one of their teachers to wear the cosplayer so long as it was dress-code compliant. The casual look definitely works for Trish, and fans are applauding the girl for going through with her promise. It’s easy to make promises online without any follow through, but milkycosplay didn’t mind keeping her word. And if she inspired some new JoJo fans along the way, that’s all the more better.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.