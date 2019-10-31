JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals The Most Important Part Of Designing JoJo Fashion

Besides the Stands and goofy characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, one of the things that fans will be talking about for years to come is the insane fashion that permeates throughout the anime and the manga of the bonkers franchise. Recently, creator Hirohiko Araki had the opportunity to sit down with a number of fans at the Lucca Comic And Games Convention and answer questions about his beloved series featuring the Joestar bloodline. When the question was asked about the fashion of the series, Araki was happy to answer just what was the most important part of designing some of the clothing that can make jaws drop.

Twitter User Omitaichi shared Araki’s answer at the recent comic convention, where Hirohiko breaks down that one of the most important parts of creating an outfit for his characters is establishing comfort for his creations, even though they may seem completely bizarre in practice:

araki said that according to him the most important thing while planning his characters’ oufit is to make them COMFORTABLE, school uniforms are the most comfortable clothes — fwan 🦇 ✈️ araki fight me @ lucca con (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

Perhaps nowhere has the fashion been as insane in the JoJo series than in the recent, fifth season of the franchise, Golden Wind, where Giorno Giovanna simply wore a pink suit with a giant heart shaped hole on his chest. Both the heroes and villains of the series manage to share the spotlight with competing fashion styles that you would never see in real life for the most part. We are still left scratching our heads as to how the hairstyles of several characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure work exactly.

We’ll have an opportunity to revisit the fashion styles of Diamond Is Unbreakable as the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, will be released later this year.

