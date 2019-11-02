JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals What He’d Change In The Series

As Hirohiko Araki puts it, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is like a “jazz concert” wherein you have a good idea of how it will begin and end, but not so much where it goes in the middle. Throughout the franchise’s history, we’ve seen numerous strange examples of the Joestar bloodline, along with a number of crazy Enemy Stands, that have made the anime so endearing to fans across the world. However, much like anything else in the world, nothing is perfect, and the creator of the series recently had the opportunity to discuss just what he would have changed from the long running franchise.

Twitter User Omitaichi recently attended the Lucca Comics & Game Convention, breaking down a quote from Hirohiko Araki during his “Q and A” session wherein he dove deep into the major change that he would have made to the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise when it was running in its manga format:

if araki could change something from jojo, that would probably be some typos that were made during serialization, for examples he doesnt like the ~んだ that got added to some sentences/questions (he laughed and blamed his editor for that) — fwan 🍑 (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

Not surprisingly, Araki doesn’t mention anything story wise that he wanted to change in the long line of Joestar stories that began in the late 1980s. Though the series does make a major departure with the third season, Stardust Crusaders, where Jotaro Kujo decides to favor Stands rather than the Ripple Effect that managed to slay vampires with ease when Jonathan Joestar first employed the attack.

The fifth season of the franchise, Golden Wind, has recently completed its season, now airing the English Dub on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, though the sixth season has yet to be confirmed!

