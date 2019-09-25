Diavolo’s Two Halves Emerge in Brilliant JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are still recovering from the end of the Golden Wind anime earlier this Summer, and it’s not without reason as the series introduced one of the most intriguing villains of the series thus far. First introduced as the mysterious figure behind the Passione gang, Diavolo was later revealed to be a person with dual personalities that often hid within the personality of his humble underling Doppio. The two characters are so wildly different despite sharing a body, and one cosplay duo has perfectly captured this hilarious dichotomy between the two.

Cosplay artists mikoto_king (who you can find on Instagram here) and shinkishoy (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their takes on Doppio and Diavolo respectively, and it brilliantly captures why the two characters are not only two sides of the same coin but also two completely different characters. It’s something that only really make sense in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyoya (@mikoto_king) on Sep 22, 2019 at 2:51pm PDT

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has introduced several memorable villains over the course of the franchise, each one has managed to stand out for their own personal quirks. But unlike the villains that have come before, Diavolo stood out immediately for essentially being two different villains at once. Blending the tragic nature of Doppio’s existence with the violently cunning Diavolo personality, each and every scene involving these two was a joy to witness. And great cosplay like this is an excellent reminder as to why these two were such a hit in the first place!

Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.