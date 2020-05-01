Android 17 Gets Killer JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Makeover in New Dragon Ball Artwork

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is really unlike any other anime franchise on the market today, blending insane Stand battles with aesthetics that could only come from the mind of creator Hirohiko Araki, but one fan has done a great job of transitioning the general feel of the franchise to a character from Akira Toriyama's wildly popular Shonen series in Dragon Ball! While the JoJo series has never officially crossed over with the Dragon Ball franchise, we would imagine that this art work paints an amazing picture of what the Android brother would look like if he were a part of the Joestar bloodline!

Dragon Ball Super brought Android 17 back into the spotlight in a huge way, giving him a serious power boost that put him on the same level as Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form. During the Tournament of Power, the former villain turned out to be one of the biggest assets to Universe 7. Throughout the "45 minute' tournament, the creation of Dr. Gero persisted and stuck around long enough to not only make it into the final battles of the massive battle, but claimed the tropy as the final participant. Using the Super Dragon Balls, Android 17 made a wish to bring back to life all of the universes that were destroyed as per Xeno's original stipulations!

Instagram Artist Genda_Art painted this insanely amazing art work that fuses the two anime franchises of Dragon Ball and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by giving Hirohiko Araki's artistic style and transferring it to one of the biggest villains in the Dragon Ball Z franchise during the Android Saga:

In the latest story arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Android 17 has returned to assist in the battle against the energy absorbing sorcerer named Moro. Once again, the robotic "park ranger" proves to be an ace up the sleeve of the Z Fighters as the current villain can't sap the energy from the androids! Needless to say, 17 will clearly have a big presence in the future story lines of Akira Toriyama's franchise!

What do you think of this breath taking art work that blends these two anime franchises? What would Android 17's Stand be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

