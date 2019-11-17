JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Art Gives Giorno a Digital Makeover

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for many things, but it is hard to outshine its artwork. Creator Hirohiko Araki has always said the title would focus on buff, beautiful men and it has done just that. Not long ago, JoJo wowed anime fans with its take on Giorno Giovanni, but it seems one fan wanted to take the protagonist’s beauty to the next level.

Over on Reddit, fans came together to marvel at one piece of gorgeous fan-art. The piece, which was done by SakimiChanArt, gives Giorno the most beautiful makeover to date. The artist brought the hero to life using digital tools, and the airbrushed look totally suits the JoJo character.

And more importantly, the artist got Giorno’s deep-cut jacket just right.

As you can see above, the JoJo artwork brings Giorno to life with ease. The hero has perfectly curled hair, and this digital artwork shows each strand on its own. Of course, Giorno is given a pretty face given his JoJo origins, but it has been airbrushed to porcelain perfection.

When it comes to Giorno’s outfit, the purple two-piece is gorgeous. It is tight enough to make out the character’s muscles underneath and ribs too boot. Of course, it shows off Giorno’s ample curves and muscles, but fans should not expect to see any nip slips. The artist made sure to cover up anything to risqué and whipped up this seductive pose to keep JoJo fan-girls satiated.

Do you like this version of Giorno?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.